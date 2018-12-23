Ice slick and fog forecast for Kazakhstan for today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Sunday the north, west and south-east of Kazakhstan are to face today precipitations with fog, ice slick, ground blizzard and increase of wind predicted, Kazhydromet reports.



Fog, ice slick, ground blizzard and increase of wind up to 15-23 m/s are expected today in Turkestan region.



Kyzylorda region is to observe today fog, ice slick, ground blizzard and wind gusting 15-20 m/s.



Fog and ground blizzard are to hit North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.



Patches of fog are to blanket Atyrau, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty regions.



Severe frosts are forecast to hit the north of Almaty region. Wild wind is to hit Zhalanashkol up to 17-27 m/s.