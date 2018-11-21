  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Ice slick and snowstorm to hit Kazakhstan

    17:17, 21 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service issued a storm alert for Astana and eight regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports. 

    Fog, ice slick and snowstorm are forecast to strike Akmola region on November 22 with wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 25 m/s.

    Windstorm, south-western wind gusting up to 25 m/s are to roll through the region on November 23-24.

    Astana will face fog and ice slick on November 22 with snow blast predicted on November 23-24. Wind will sweep across the city at a speed of 15-20 m/s.

    Precipitations, locally heavy, are expected to hit Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Almaty regions on November 24. Fog, ice slick and snow storm accompanied by south-western wind up to 23-28m/s, 30 m/s are forecast for the regions.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!