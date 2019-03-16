Ice slick and strong wind to grip Kazakhstan Sat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The major part of Kazakhstan is expected to observe unsteady weather, while the southeast of the country is to enjoy weather without precipitations. Fog, ice slick, increase of wind accompanied by ground blizzard in the north and dust storm in the south, Kazhydromet reports.



High wind gusting up to 25 m/s, locally with ground blizzard is expected to roll across North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.



Fog, dust storm and wild wind up to 23 m/s is forecast to hit Kyzylorda region today.



Ground blizzard, fog, ice slick and wind gusting 15-20 m/s are to grip Akmola and Kostanay regions.



Fog, is to linger in Zhambyl, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Aktobe regions in the morning and evening. Wind is to sweep across Atyrau, Aktobe, Karaganda, Pavlodar regions.



Wind and thunderstorms locally are predicted to Turkestan region.