Ice slick, blizzard shut down roads in 4 regions of Kazakhstan
According to the press service of the RSE "Kazakhavtodor", snowstorm shut down "Usharal-Dostyk" 83-184 km road section in Almaty region.
In Karaganda region due to worsening weather conditions (rain, strong wind, black ice) have restricted vehicular traffic on "Kyzylorda-Pavlodar" 433-749 km section of road.
In addition, deteriorating weather conditions including rain and black ice have restricted movement of freight and public transport on the road "Almaty-Yekaterinburg" (1492-1610 km).
At 3 pm for the same reasons the following roads were closed:
1. "Almaty-Yekaterinburg" (1353-1425 km);
2. "Kyzylorda-Pavlodar" (753-905 km);
3. "Kyzylorda-Pavlodar" (970-1135 km);
4. "Karaganda-Ayagoz Bugaz" (17-217 km);
5. "Kalkaman-Bayanaul-Kearney-Botakara" (231-324 km).
In Akmola region due to worsening weather conditions (rain, ice slick) vehicular traffic has been restricted on the roads:
1. "Almaty-Yekaterinburg" (1275-1353 km);
2. "Astana-Yereimentau Shiderty" (16-205 km).
Pavlodar region has closed the following roads:
1. "Astana-Yereimentau-Shiderty" (205-259 km);
2. "Kyzylorda-Pavlodar" (1135-1206 km);
3. "Kalkaman-Bayanaul-Kearney-Botakara" (138-231 km).