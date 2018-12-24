Ice slick, fog and snow to hit three rgns of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ice slick, fog and snow are predicted to hit three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Ice slick locally is expected in Mangystau region. Chances of storm are high.



Precipitations, patches of fog, snowstorm, ice slick, wind gusting 15-20 m/s are forecast to roll across West Kazakhstan on December 24-26. Chances of storm are high.



Fog and lots of ice on roads will linger in Kyzylorda region over three days ahead.