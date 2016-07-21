Ice stadium in Almaty to host first sports events in October

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 3,000-seat ice stadium in Medeuskiy district will be commissioned in Almaty city in late August.

Akim (mayor) of the city Bauyrzhan Baibek who paid a visit to the construction site of the stadium on Thursday was told it will be commissioned on August 30.



"The palace will host the first sports and other types of events starting from October," director of sport facilities of Almaty city Sergey Apenko told mayor Baibek.



According to Apenko, all hockey-related events during the 2017 Winter Universiade will take place at the ice stadium.



Mr. Baibek, in turn, noted it is crucial to consult professional athletes who can determine whether the facility is ready to host sports events.

















