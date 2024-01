AKTAU. KAZINFORM As of now eight flights have been delayed due to poor weather conditions, Kazinform refers to Lada.

In particular, delayed are flights from Astana, Astrakhan, Moscow, Istanbul and Atyrau and flights bound for Aktobe, Atyrau, Almaty, Astana, Shymkent and Astrakhan, the press service of the Aktau International Airport informs.