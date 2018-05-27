Icy roads to blame for fatal accident in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Several people were killed in a road accident in Akmola region on early Sunday morning, Kazinform reports.

The accident happened not far from the town of Shchuchinsk. A Hyundai Starex minivan reportedly crashed into an abandoned building on a highway.



As a result of the crash, three people were killed, four more were rushed to the nearest hospital with various injuries.



Local police didn't comment on the cause of the accident. However, social media users who have been sharing the photos of the horrific accident say that icy conditions on the roads in the region are to blame for the accident.



Earlier it was reported that snowfall had hit Akmola region early Sunday morning.







