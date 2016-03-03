IDB to provide technical assistance grant to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Development Bank entered into an Agreement on technical assistance grant in preparation of a research in preliminary institutional structure of the Islamic Food Security Organization. According to the Kazakh Foreign Office, the document was signed February 29, at the headquarters of the Islamic Development Bank in Jeddah, KSA, by Kazakhstan Ambassador to the KSA Bakhyt Batyrshayev and President of IDB Ahmad Mohamed Ali.

The ceremony became one of the most important activities aimed at the implementation of the Kazakh President’s initiative on establishment of the system of mutual food assistance and on establishment of Kazakhstan-based Islamic Food Security Organization. The idea was put forward at the 38th meeting of the OIC Foreign Ministers’ Council in Astana, July 2011.

24 member countries of the OIC have already joined the IFSA whose inaugurating sitting will be held in Astana April 28, 2016.

