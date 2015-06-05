Idrissov emphasized necessity to renew activity of «SCO-Afghanistan» group

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Development and strengthening of the statehood of Afghanistan continues to be one of the key factors of stability in the region of responsibility of the SCO.

In this regard, Kazakhstan welcomes the efforts of the Government of Afghanistan and international community for settlement of the situation in the country, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov told at the conference "Security and stability in the SCO region" in Moscow.

According to Idrissov, the challenge and task are a return of Afghanistan to political and economic, trade and transit activity of the region.

As the Minister noted, Kazakhstan pays special attention to the issues of humanitarian and economic assistance and cooperation in the trade and economic sphere with Afghanistan.

"We are implementing the program of education of the Afghan youth in the universities of Kazakhstan and we plan to continue. We also render infrastructural assistance to Afghanistan. We cooperate in the military sphere," Idrissov noted.

In this regard, the Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan drew attention to the lack of any serious success despite the 10-year existence of the SCO-Afghanistan group. The Minister stressed the necessity to renew the activity of the SCO-Afghanistan working group and outline the agenda for this working group with the consideration of new challenges and threats.