Idrissov: More efforts needed in creation of Kazakhstan-Turkish joint investment and infrastructure funds

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The priority issues of development of Kazakhstan-Turkish cooperation in different sectors were discussed on October 20, 2016 in Almaty during the 3rd session of the joint group of strategic planning between the countries which was chaired by Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu, Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

Special attention was paid to the progress of execution of the agreements achieved after the visits of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Turkey in April and August 2016, and preparation for the high-level meeting of the Council of Strategic Cooperation between the two countries to be led by the heads of the two states in 2017.



The foreign ministers agreed on active expansion of commercial and economic relations between the countries and support the work of Kazakhstan-Turkish Inter-Government Economic Commission. "In the conditions of continuing challenges in the global economy our common objective is to find new ways of increasing bilateral trade output and mutual investments", Erlan Idrissov said.







He also urged to become active in creation of Kazakhstan-Turkish joint investment and infrastructure funds which are to finance and implement large projects within New Synergy bilateral program in the priority sectors of economy. Idrissov underlined that Kazakhstan would act as a regional hub that would accommodate Turkish businesses and companies and let them reach the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union, Central Asia, Russia and China.



"Within the EEU there is free movement of goods, capital, services and manpower, therefore, Turkish business circles should consider Kazakhstan as a common market with the population over 180 million people", the Minister added.



Mevlut Cavusoglu, in his turn, expressed that the Turkish businesses are ready to maintain active regular contacts with Kazakhstan partners.