If Golovkin beats Andre Ward, I&#39;ll be impressed - Floyd Mayweather

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. believes that WBA/IBO/IBF middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin hasn't been put to the real test.

Mayweather said in a recent interview while he was in Russia that he would like Golovkin to face former unified super middleweight champion Andre Ward. "I believe that a good option for Golovkin to fight is Andre Ward. If he beats Andre Ward, then I'll be impressed, but until then he's a boxer without a big name," Mayweather stressed.