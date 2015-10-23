If Lee defends his title he will agree to fight Golovkin - Loeffler

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tom Loeffler, promoter of Kazakhstani world champion in the middleweight division Gennady Golovkin, commented on a potential fight of G. Golovkin against holder of the WBO belt Andy Lee.

"The priority is to see who is the winner on November 21. But it's clearly a great fight with Andy Lee and Billy Joe Saunders. We give Andy Lee a lot of credit. He is one of the top middleweights to agree to fight Gennady last year. If he successfully defends his title against Saunders there's no reason to think he won't agree to fight Gennady again," Vesti.kz cites T. Loeffler referring to ESPN.

Amdy Lee will have his next fight against undefeated Billy Joe Saunders in Manchester city on December 19.