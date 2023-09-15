IFAS founding countries ink a number of documents in Dushanbe

The 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the meeting of the Heads of State of the founding states of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) wrapped up in Dushanbe with the singing of a number of documents, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Participants of the high-level forum inked the Dushanbe Declaration of the Heads of State of the founding states of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS).

Documents on the results of Tajikistan’s chairmanship in the IFAS, on betterment of the fund’s structure and legal framework and election of its new president were signed as well.