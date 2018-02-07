IGCF 2018: Leaders to discuss challenges of government communication

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In keeping with its goals to pioneer best practices in government communications, the International Government Communication Forum 2018, IGCF, being held on 28th-29th March at Expo Centre Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, will focus on the contemporary challenges of government communication in the region and the world and explore solutions which can enhance communications in the future, WAM reports.

The IGCF will draw a roadmap to improve general communications for a better world in which all nations can enjoy social justice, equality, prosperity, and progress.

Through the participation of global influencers, including Presidents, Prime Ministers, CEOs, technology leaders, academics and media experts, the IGCF will discuss the state's interaction with their communities. Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, SGMB, the forum will be formally inaugurated by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, SMC, said that sharing experiences and interacting with such leading authorities and experts can bring new visions on how to ease communication process between governments and the public and offer unified key messages that are both clear and concise.

He noted that the forum's focus on the digital millennium will highlight key social media channels and applications in government communication and their increasing role in overcoming the challenges posed by traditional communication channels.

The IGCF 2018 will include five main sessions and five side sessions in line with the theme of the seventh edition, ‘Digital Millennium Where To?', in addition to interactive dialogue with leading speakers and specialists in government communication. As part of the forum, dedicated workshops will be held to provide students and graduates of mass communication with an opportunity to gain valuable industry insights.

The main sessions are titled: ‘Governments ... Responsibilities and How They Fit in the Age of Digital Communities; Better Public Communication for a Better Country; The Role of Government Communication; The Future of Digital Communication in the Digital Age; and The Current State of Government Communication and Building Flexible Strategies'.

Many international participants from the government sector will address the realities of their experiences and expertise, discussing crisis management, key challenges and keeping pace with rapid changes and developments. They will also discuss the role of government communication strategies in impacting public opinion, particularly on issues that concern the majority of society, such as the environment, economy, and education.



The IGCF, which was launched seven years ago, has increasingly focused on women and young people and highlighted their essential roles in government communication across the world in general and in the UAE government in particular. The forum provides them with a platform where they can express visions on their participation in bringing about change and achieving ideal interaction between the government and the public.