Igor Boki claims third champion title in Rio

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarusian swimmer Igor Boki has completed a hat trick of golds for Team Belarus in Rio de Janeiro, BelTA has learned. The Belarusian clocked 3:55.62 seconds to win the S13 men's 400m freestyle gold.

Second was Ukraine's Yaroslav Denisenko (3:58.78). Bronze went to Dmitry Khorlin of Uzbekistan (4:06.63).

Earlier, Igor Boki won gold medals in the S13 butterfly and S13 200m medley, and took bronze in the men's 100m breaststroke.



Igor Boki has now won ten medals at the Paralympic Games: six in London and four in Rio.



Belarus is currently 22nd in the 2016 Paralympic medal table with five medals, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.