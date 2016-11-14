  • kz
    Igor Dodon wins Moldova presidential election

    08:17, 14 November 2016
    CHISINAU. KAZINFORM - Igor Dodon of the Socialist Party is winning Moldova's presidential election, the Central Election Commission said in a statement on Monday.

    With over 95% of ballots counted, Dodon is winning the second round of presidential election in Moldova with over 55%.

    His rival Maia Sandu is far behind with 44.52%.

    It is worth mentioning that is was the first direct presidential election in Moldova for 20 years as the country's Parliament chose presidents since 1996.

