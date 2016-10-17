Igor Nanayev's case taken under control of MIA, Prosecutor General's Office

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan expressed condolences to the family and relatives of basketball player Igor Nanayev.

"The Prosecutor General's Office shares the grief of loss and expresses its condolences to the family and friends of Igor Nanayev. In the coming days there will be a press conference, where the representatives of the police department and the regional prosecutor's office will respond to public concern issues. This case is taken under control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor General of the country," a statement of the Prosecutor General's Office reads.



Earlier, friends and relatives of Igor Nanayev drafted an online petition to the Prosecutor General and began gathering signatures.



Recall that Igor Nanayev died on October 10 in an intensive care unit of the North Kazakhstan Regional Hospital.



On the night of October 2, the sportsman was severely beaten at a night club in Petropavlovsk, where he had come from Ust-Kamenogorsk to play for the local BC Bars.



The alleged attacker, 21, was detained and taken into custody for 2 months. The criminal investigation is underway