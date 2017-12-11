Igor Rogov relieved of his post as Chairman of Constitutional Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State relieved Igor Rogov of the post of Chairman of the Constitutional Council, Akorda said on Twitter.

He was born in Baku on 17th May 1950. Over the years, he served as an investigator of Almaty's Auezov district internal affairs department, Deputy Dean of the law faculty of Kazakh State University named after S. Kirov, Senior Secretary, Head of the State Legal Department of the Executive Office of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In July 1992, he was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He held the posts of the Aide, Adviser to the Head of State, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Chairman and Member of the Supreme Judicial Council.

From January 2002 to June 2004 - Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Head of the State Legal Administration Department.

From 2003 to 2004 - Chairman of the Legal Policy Council under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On 15th June 2004, he was appointed Chairman of the Constitutional Council. He was reappointed for another term by the Decrees of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated 15th June 2010 and 14th June 2016 respectively.