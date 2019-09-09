II International Film Festival to be held in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The II International Film Festival -2019 will be held in the city of Almaty on September 14-20, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The festival will perform one of the most anticipated film projects of the year with the participation of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan, Jason Iain Flemyng, Charles Dance and Rutger Hauer «The secret of the dragon seal. Travel to China».

The large-scale fantasy was shot by our compatriot Oleg Stepchenko. «The secret of the dragon seal. Travel to China» is the second part of the full-length art franchise telling about the adventures of the traveler and cartographer Jonathan Green (Jason Iain Flemyng).

According to Ernar Kurmashev, general producer of the festival, the first part of the movie saga was called «Viy 3D» and is based on the stories of Nikolai Gogol. The second part was supposed to be called «Viy 2. Travel to China», however Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan proposed the final name as «The secret of the dragon seal. Travel to China».

Actors from Russia, China, the USA and England starred in the movie. The main goal of the project is to demonstrate the culture and history of two the great states - Russia and China.

Almaty Film Festival is a new international film festival organized by Astana Film Fund on the initiative of the Almaty Government. The festival aims to develop the film industry of Kazakhstan, increase the public interest in cinematography and strengthen international cooperation. The festival also aims to present the cultural capital of the country – the city of Almaty as a major cultural and tourist center of Central Asia, as well as to introduce the strengths and new features of the film production industry in Kazakhstan to the world cinema community.

At the opening ceremony, local and international film stars will walk along the red carpet.

The event will be carried out with the support of the following companies: Air Astana, the Chaplin Cinemas chain, the Mercury Almaty City Center Hotel, Parmigiano Group, Alash Media Group and Astana Motors.