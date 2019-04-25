II One Belt, One Road Forum: Kazakh delegation attends thematic sessions

BEIJING. KAZINFORM A delegation of Kazakhstan is participating in thematic session of the II One Belt, One Road Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The delegation includes Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Roman Sklyar, Governor of Astana International Financial Centre Kairat Kelimbetov, Rector of Nazarbayev University Shigeo Katsu, Director of China Studies Centre Gulnar Shaimergenova, Deputy Director General of Kazinform International News Agency Zhassulan Toiboldin, Chief of Staff of the Public Administration and Anti-Corruption Agency Sayan Akhmetzhanov, Founder and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation for Development of Socially Important Initiatives Aliya Nazarbayeva, Chief of the International Centre for Green Technologies and Investment Projects Rapil Zhoshybayev and others.

The II One Belt, One Road Forum is the major international event of China in 2019. The opening ceremony of the Forum will take place April 26 with the participation of 37 heads of state and government. On April 27, the leaders of the countries will have a joint meeting.

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, will participate in the event.