ASTANA. KAZINFORM A contest of akyns (poets) was held on September 5 at the Second World Nomad Games.

The two-day event brought together 18 akyns from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.



Kyrgyz poet Azamat Bolgonbayev and Kazakh poet Mukhtar Niyazov won a grand prix. Each of them was awarded 300,000 som.