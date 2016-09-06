  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    II World Nomad Games: Kyrgyz sportsmen lead in hunting with eagles and greyhounds

    13:58, 06 September 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Salbuurun national hunting competition took place in Kyrgyzstan during the II World Nomad Games.

    Salbuurun is a hunting game which involves eagles (burkut) and greyhounds (taigans).  The hunters are required to be masters of archery too.

    Sportsmen from Russia, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Italy competed in Burkuut Saluu (hunting with eagles) and Dalba oiinotuu (training eagles to make them obedient).

    The final result is as follows:

    Burkut saluu

    1.    Aibek Sagynbayev (Kazakhstan)

    2.    Chyngyz Daikanov (Kyrgyzstan)

    3.    Zhalgaz Akimbekov (Kazakhstan)

    Dalba Oinotuu

    1.    Mirlan Kalilov (Kyrgyzstan)

    2.    Nursseit Beishebayev (Kyrgyzstan)

    3.    Rinat Masalbekov (Kyrgyzstan)

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Sport Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!