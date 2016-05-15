IIFH 2016 Worlds: Kazakhstan left TOP-division after losing to Latvia (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani team was defeated by Latvia at the IIHF Worlds in Moscow 1:2 and lost a chance to retain their position among the strongest teams of the world.

2 scores after six matches is not enough to stay in the TOP-division even if the Kazakhs win over Danish team in a final game.

This withdrawal from the TOP -division became the fourth in a row for Kazakhstan: in 2010, 2012 and 2014 Kazakh team was placed on the bottom line in its group and moved to a lower division.















