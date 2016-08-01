IIHF President to visit Minsk in September

MINSK. KAZINFORM - President of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Rene Fasel plans to visit Minsk in September, Belarus' Representative in the IIHF Council, Deputy Chairman of the Belarusian Ice Hockey Federation Sergei Goncharov said in an interview to the press service of the Belarusian Ice Hockey Federation, BelTA has learned.

According to Sergei Goncharov, Rene Fasel is expected to attend games of the 2018 Olympic qualifying final in Minsk. The tournament will take place in Minsk Arena on 1-4 September.

The IIHF President last visited the Belarusian capital during the 2014 IIHF World Championship. "We have discussed Rene Fasel's visit to Minsk several times already. Now we have a wonderful opportunity, the Olympic qualifying final, to host the IIHF President. Rene likes Minsk very much. At the recent IIHF Council meeting he stressed that he is looking forward to his trip to Belarus," said Sergei Goncharov.



In his words, games in Minsk will be quite spectacular. Strong teams will take part in the tournament. Sergei Goncharov is confident that home supporters will help the Belarusian team on the ice, even against such strong rivals as Danes. Sergei Goncharov called upon Belarusian ice hockey fans to come to Minsk Arena to support their team, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.