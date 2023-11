IIHF Worlds 2016: Czech Republic vs. Kazakhstan 3:1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan lost to Czech team 3:1 in the IIHF Worlds in Moscow yesterday, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

Group A, May 13

Czech Republic - Kazakhstan 3:1 (1:0, 0:0, 2:1)

Pucks:

1:0 - 06:55 Plekanec (Pastrnak, Cervenka). Even-strength goal

2:0 - 42:51 Plekanec (Pastrnak). Even-strength goal

2:1 - 55:30 Daws (Boyd, Tryassunov). Even-strength goal

3:1 - 58:51 Kousal (Birner). Even-strength goal, empty net goal



Penalties: 8:6 (4:4, 4:2, 0:0)



Today, at 23:15 Astana time, Kazakhstan will play against Latvia.