    Ikea recalls Malm drawers in North America after child deaths

    22:14, 28 June 2016
    Photo: None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM Ikea is recalling 29 million Malm chests of drawers in North America after the deaths of three children in the US.

    The Swedish furniture retailer has stopped selling the drawers in the US and Canada after they toppled over and crushed the children.

    Initially, Ikea warned customers to use wall mounts with them, but a third death in February prompted the recall.

    The recall does not apply to the UK and Ireland.

    The units being withdrawn are children's chests of drawers higher than 23.5 inches (60 cm) and adult chests of drawers and dressers above 29.5 inches.

    In addition to the three deaths since 2014, Ikea had received reports of 41 tip-over incidents involving the Malm chests and dressers, resulting in 17 injuries to children between the ages of 19 months and 10 years old, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said.

    Ikea said that anyone who owns one of the pieces of furniture, and has not attached it to a wall, should take it out of the reach of children.

    Read more at BBC 

     

    World News
