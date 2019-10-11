Il Lombardia 2019. Astana announces Team’s roster

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is ready for the last European race of 2019 season and the last monumental classic race of the year: Il Lombardia, which will be held in Italy on Saturday, October 12th.

Team's line-up: Manuele Boaro, Dario Cataldo, Jakob Fuglsang, Hugo Houle, Ion Izagirre, Gorka Izagirre and Davide Villella, the Team’s official website reads.

Sports directors in race: Giuseppe Martinelli and Stefano Zanini.

Race information: https://www.ilombardia.it