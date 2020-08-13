Il Lombardia 2020. Astana announces its team’s roster

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is ready for the second Monument of the season: the Italian classic Il Lombardia, which will be held on August 15th.

Team's roster: Alex Aranburu, Manuele Boaro, Ion Izagirre, Aleksandr Vlasov, Jakob Fuglsang, Hugo Houle, Harold Tejada, the Astana Pro Team’s official website reads.

Sports directors in race: Giuseppe Martinelli and Stefano Zanini.

Race information: https://www.ilombardia.it