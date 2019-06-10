  • kz
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on decisive election victory

    22:04, 10 June 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated today Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on a landslide victory in the presidential election and wished him success as the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the interlocutor for the congratulations and pointed out the orientation towards continuing the policy of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, for the development of comprehensive cooperation with Azerbaijan.

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan President of Kazakhstan President
