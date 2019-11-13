Illegal dumps to be liquidated in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Illegal garbage dumps will be liquidated in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The city Akimat has already started the work on the elimination of illegal dumps.

According to the city department of housing and communal services, 259 illegal dumps have been identified in the city.

There was created a working group to resolve the issue. Special equipment was also allocated. To date, 3 fly dumps were cleared. 120 tons of garbage has been removed from the sites.