PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - North-Kazakhstani sportsman Ilya Hwang has become world champion at ITF Taekwon-Do World Championship.

From August 24-30 the city of Plovdiv (Bulgaria) hosted the ITF Taekwon-Do World Championship. The event has been attended by representatives of 89 countries. Kazakhstan has entered the top ten countries, reported the management of physical culture and sports, North-Kazakhstan region.