Ilya Ilyin about disqualified lifters: I will be the next

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Famous Kazakh athlete Ilya Ilyin has commented on disqualification of Kazakh female weight lifters, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I certainly feel sorry for our girls! I will be the next.", he tweeted.

As a reminder, Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation today advised the decision of the IWF Disciplinary Commission. In that way, deprived of golden medals Maiya Maneza and Zulfiya Chinshanlo have been disqualified for two years and Svetlana Podobedova - for eight years. The disqualification became effective on May 26, 2016 when reanalysis of their samples resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substances.

In late November last year, the International Olympic Committee voiced their decision to strip Ilya Ilyin of Beijing, London weightlifting golden medals.