Ilya Ilyin: Golovkin has what it takes to become a legend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two-time Olympic champion weightlifter Ilya Ilyin congratulated Gennady Golovkin on his smashing victory over IBF mandatory challenger Dominic Wade on Sunday.

"Gennady is the star of the ring!! I wholeheartedly congratulate him on this day. I wish him cruise to easy title wins and make all his dreams come true. Let your name be written next to the names of other boxing legends, because you have what it takes to do it!" Ilyin wrote in an Instagram post.

Recall that WBA (Super), IBO and WBC (Interim) middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin from Kazakhstan KOed American Dominic Wade in the 2nd round at The Forum in Los Angeles, California on April 24.