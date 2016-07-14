  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Ilya Ilyin leaves for England

    08:13, 14 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ilya Ilyin decided to go to England instead of Rio in Brazil. The purpose of his departure to England is his plans to study, his trainer told to TV channel KTK.

    Trainer of I. Ilyin Erzhas Boltayev told the decision to turn his attention into study was made Ilya himself. As it was informed, Ilya has wanted to study psychology and management in sport for a long time already. However, it is not clear which university Ilya chose.

    He never had an opportunity to turn all his attention into study over 20 years of sports career. Nevertheless, Ilya is not going to give up sports.

     

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!