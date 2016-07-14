Ilya Ilyin leaves for England

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ilya Ilyin decided to go to England instead of Rio in Brazil. The purpose of his departure to England is his plans to study, his trainer told to TV channel KTK.

Trainer of I. Ilyin Erzhas Boltayev told the decision to turn his attention into study was made Ilya himself. As it was informed, Ilya has wanted to study psychology and management in sport for a long time already. However, it is not clear which university Ilya chose.

He never had an opportunity to turn all his attention into study over 20 years of sports career. Nevertheless, Ilya is not going to give up sports.