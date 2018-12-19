Ilya Ilyin to join Intl Qatar Weightlifting Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM From December 19 to 23, the capital of Qatar will host the International Qatar Weightlifting Cup - the 2020 Olympic Games qualifying competition, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.

9 athletes will represent Kazakhstan at the event:



Arli Chontey (61kg)

Igor Son (61kg)

Nijat Rahimov (73kg)

Farhad Harki (67kg)

Aidar Kazov (81kg)

Rustem Sibai (96kg)

Ilya Ilyin (109kg)

Karina Goricheva (64kg)

Raushan Meshitkhanovna (87kg)



Ilyin returned to sport after two-year doping ban from the International Weightlifting Federation. Having won the national championships, he was included in the national team for participating in the 2018 World Championships held in Ashgabat in November.