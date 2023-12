Ilyin, Chinshanlo, Zhapparkul to represent Kazakhstan at 2019 Asian Weightlifting Championships

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has announced its national team roster for the Asian Weightlifting Championships set to be held in Ningbo, China, from April 18 to 28, Kazinform reports.

The event is a qualification stage of the Olympic Games.



18 athletes will represent Kazakhstan at the Championships.



Men's: Ilya Ilyin (96kg), Denis Ulanov (81kg), Arli Chontei (55kg), Farkhad Kharki (67kg), Nurlybek Samenov (81kg), Nizhat Rakhimov (89kg), Rustem Sybay (96kg), Alexander Zaichikov (109kg), Ibragim Berssanov (109kg) and Selimkhan Abubakarov (+109kg).



Women's: Zulfiya Chinshanlo (55kg), Karina Goricheva (64kg), Yekaterina Stolyarenko (71kg), Yekateria Bykova (76kg), Zhazira Zhapparkul (71kg), Raushan Meshitkhanova (81kg), Aizada Muptilda (+87kg) and Larissa Kobeleva (87kg).



According chief coach Yury Melnikov, participation in the Asian Championships is a good chance for the Kazakh athletes to qualify for the Olympic Games.