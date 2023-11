ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani weightlifter Ilya Ilyin congratulated Denis Ulanov on his win at the Asian Weightlifting Championship hosted by Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

“My congratulations to Denis Ulanov on his Asian Champion title! I want to remind that he is Kazakhstan’s main hope at Rio 2016 in up to 85 kg category,” wrote Ilyin in his Instagram account, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.