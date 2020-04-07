Image Nation Abu Dhabi releases ‘History of the Emirates’ series, educational app for free

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Image Nation Abu Dhabi has released the documentary TV series, «History of the Emirates», and a virtual reality educational application free of charge, WAM reports.

Narrated in English by Academy-Award-winning Actor, Jeremy Irons, the three-episode international version of the series, produced by Emmy and BAFTA award-winning Atlantic Productions, is now available to stream on a dedicated website, historyoftheemirates.com.

History of the Emirates spans over an astonishing 125,000 years of local history, from the earliest human presence in the region to the national union in 1971. Utilising the latest cutting-edge technology from CGI to Lidar scanning and 360-degree camera work, interwoven with archival footage never seen before, it is a ground-breaking series that profiles the very foundations of the country’s civilisation. A five-part local version of the series was launched with a light show at the Burj Khalifa to mark the UAE’s 2019 National Day celebrations, with the international series airing around the world on National Geographic.

Mohamed Al Mubarak, Chairman of Image Nation Abu Dhabi, said, «History of the Emirates presents an inspirational story and we are very pleased to release the international edit of this pioneering series for the very first time in the region. This is a show of solidarity with the community from Image Nation and we hope our documentary will bring families and friends together during a time of isolation.»

Anthony Geffen, Producer and CEO of Atlantic Production, said, «History of the Emirates was a monumental and remarkable project that used cutting-edge technology and drew on extraordinary new research and experts. The series and the application, are both informative and fascinating and will be an exceptional resource for audiences seeking knowledge, education or entertainment during the period of social distancing.»

Accompanying the TV series, the 7 Mysteries of the UAE application is available for free download on the App Store. Using virtual reality and gaming techniques, the 7 Mysteries of the UAE application is easily accessible, enabling teachers and parents to share exciting educational stories from the UAE’s past with students during long-distance learning.

The five-part local version of the series, available in Arabic, is still available to stream on MBC’s Shahid platform, Dubai TV’s Awan and Emarat TV online.