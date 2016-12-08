Image of Kazakh flag projected on Qatari hotel

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Doha authorities demonstrated their profound respect to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On the threshold of Kazakhstan's Independence Day the image of the Kazakh national flag was projected on the building of Sheraton Grand Doha Resort and Convention Hotel as a sign of deep respect and genuine friendship between Qatar and Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan and Qatar established diplomatic relations on July 1, 1993. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is the recipient of the highest award of Qatar - the Independence Order.

