IMF approves 36 mln euro disbursement for Albania

"The completion of the review enables an immediate disbursement of SDR [Special Drawing Right] 28.65 million (about €35.9 million), bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to SDR 238.14 million (about €298.3 million)," the release stated.

The IMF noted that Albania’s economic recovery is strengthening, since it is supported by "large energy-related investments and a gradual recovery in domestic demand."

The IMF stressed the Albanian authorities should continue to focus on fiscal adjustment and monetary easing.



Source: Trend