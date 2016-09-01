  • kz
    IMF approves 36 mln euro disbursement for Albania

    11:00, 01 September 2016
    BAKU. KAZINFORM The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund has approved the disbursement of some 36 million euro to Albania after completing a review of the country's economic performance, the IMF said in a press release on Wednesday, Sputnik reported.

    "The completion of the review enables an immediate disbursement of SDR [Special Drawing Right] 28.65 million (about €35.9 million), bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to SDR 238.14 million (about €298.3 million)," the release stated.

    The IMF noted that Albania’s economic recovery is strengthening, since it is supported by "large energy-related investments and a gradual recovery in domestic demand."

    The IMF stressed the Albanian authorities should continue to focus on fiscal adjustment and monetary easing.

    Source: Trend  

    World News
