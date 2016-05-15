IMF delegation arrives in Tehran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM First Deputy Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) David Lipton has arrived in Iran heading a delegation of IMF experts, Mehr News Agency says.

The visiting delegation aims to meet with senior Iranian official in Tehran in order to exchange views on economic issues.

Headed by IMF first deputy manager, the experts are slated to meet some top-ranked authorities of the country including Head of Presidential Office and Chief of Staff Mohammad Nahavandian, Governor of Central Bank of Iran Valiollah Seif, Vice-President and Head of Management and Planning Organization of Iran Mohammad Bagher Nobakht as well as Minister of Oil Bijan Zanganeh.

David Lipton will also deliver a speech on the topic of ‘Iran in the course of achieving its rightful place in the global economy’.

During his stay, the IMF official is also scheduled to meet and talk with some Iranian economists, bankers and business owners in the private sector.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is an international organization of 189 countries working to foster global monetary cooperation, secure financial stability, facilitate international trade, promote high employment and sustainable economic growth, and reduce poverty around the world.