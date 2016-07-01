IMF: Redenomination will make daily life in Belarus simpler

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Redenomination will make daily life of people simpler, head of the IMF Mission for Belarus Peter Dohlman told media on 30 June.

"Probably the redenomination will make our daily lives simpler. At least it will be much easier for the IMF mission to perform calculations when four zeros are removed," Peter Dohlman noted.

He said that he is looking forward to the moment when he sees the new Belarusian money. He believes that the government and the National Bank have prepared well for the redenomination, and settle promptly technical difficulties if there are.

When asked whether the redenomination will help ensure the economic stability, Peter Dohlman said that strong and reliable economic policy measures are needed to create good prospects. "We think that the government is moving in the right direction. However, the vulnerabilities have been developing and increasing faster. That is why we urge the government to move faster 'to catch up and overtake' these vulnerabilities. This will lay the groundwork for higher economic growth," Peter Dohlman said.

Kazinform refers to Belta.by