    Immigration solution to Kazakhstan&#39;s economic problems - Jim Rogers

    15:44, 29 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A well-known American investor and author Jim Rogers believes that underpopulation that Kazakhstan faces nowadays hinders development of its economy.

    The American billionaire voiced his opinion at a press conference in Astana following the general session of the International Investment Forum Astana Invest-2015 on Thursday. At the press conference, Rogers said that with a territory of Western Europe and a population of only 18 million people Kazakhstan is faced with a potential problem of finding skilled personnel. The legendary investor stressed that immigration is the solution to that problem, citing an example of the United States and Singapore.

    Tags:
    Economy Astana Business, companies Business News
