‘Imminent' terrorist attacks warned in Belgium, France

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - A note received in several Belgian police stations indicates "imminent" terrorist attacks in France and Belgium, according to Belgian newspapers Wednesday.

This detailed note of information indicates that some jihadists would have left Syria 10 days ago to reach Europe via Turkey and Greece to carry out attacks in France and Belgium, Xinhua reports.



In Belgium, the shopping center City 2 in Brussels, a McDonald's restaurant and a police station are cited as possible targets.



"They would separate into two groups, one for Belgium and one for France, to commit attacks in different places," said the note, adding that these groups are already armed and would aim to commit an act classified as "imminent."



The implications of the note on safety measures however are not yet known.