Implementation of strategic and program documents in 2014 considered at Government sitting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a sitting on the issues of implementation of strategic and program documents in 2014.

As the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informs, President Nursultan Nazarbayev gave instructions to analyze why strategic and program documents were not implemented on time. He also ordered to bring those guilty of it to responsibility and begin reduction of the number of programs.

At the sitting, the participants considered such program documents as the concept of improvement of the state planning system oriented at the result, concept on Kazakhstan's accession the top most developed economies of the world, concept of formation and use of the funds of the National Fund, concept in the sphere of official assistance in development, concept of a new budget policy, state program of development and integration of the infrastructure of the transport system by 2020, "Informational Kazakhstan-2020" and the concept of innovative development and other programs.

Upon completion of the sitting, Bakytzhan Sagintayev gave instructions to provide information about bringing to responsibility those who were accountable for a failure of implementation of the program documents on time.