Import of 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine approved in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s national sanitary regulator Anvisa allowed the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) to import 2 million doses of the vaccine against COVID-19. Even though its application is yet to be authorized in the country, Anvisa approved the import to speed up the process after the registration or emergency use is authorized, Agencia Brasil reports.

Fiocruz has been charged with producing the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in partnership with Oxford University in Brazil. The vaccine with its import authorized was produced in India by Serum Institute of India. The emergency use of this vaccine has been approved in the Asian country.

«The main requirement is that imported vaccines remain under the specific guard of Fiocruz until Anvisa authorizes the use of the product in the country. Therefore, Fiocruz must guarantee storage and safety conditions to preserve quality,» the agency declared in a note. According to Anvisa, vaccines are likely to come to the country still this month.

Four vaccines have had their research approved in the country and the agency has analyzed previous data submitted by the laboratories. However, Anvisa states, no requests for registration or emergency use have been lodged so far.