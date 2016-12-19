Important historical documents on display in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An exhibition "25 reforms of Independent Kazakhstan" dated to 25 years of Kazakhstan's Independence has been unveiled at the State Archive in Astana city.

Documents about 25 key state programs that brought drastic changes to Kazakhstan's economy and society and improved the welfare of the people during the years of independence are on display.







The exhibition includes over 200 materials, mostly important historical documents - the shorthand report of the sitting of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan dedicated to inauguration of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev as of December 10, 1991, the text of President Nazarbayev's oath as of December 10, 1991, the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On state independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan" as of December 16, 1991, the Alma-Ata Declaration on establishment of the CIS on December 21, 1991, President Nazarbayev's address to the Nation "On introduction of national currency - tenge", the list of the countries that established diplomatic relations with the Republic of Kazakhstan as of May 16, 1996, the presidential decree proclaiming Akmola the capital city of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the presidential decree on closure of the Semipalatinsk test site and many more.



Guests of the exhibition will also see a lot of photos, for instance, the photo of the first nuclear explosion at the Semipalatinsk test site, arrival of the first repatriates-oralmans to Kazakhstan, etc.



The exhibition at the State Archive will run until the end of this year.



