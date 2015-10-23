Important issues of Kazakhstan-Malaysia cooperation discussed in Putrajaya

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia Daniyar Sarekenov met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Dato' Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican in Putrajaya on October 16, 2015, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

It was in a traditional spirit of openness and mutual understanding inherent to the Kazakhstan-Malaysia relations that the parties exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats. Sarekenov and Naina Merican paid a special attention to measures aimed at implementing the agreement to promote the bilateral relations up to the level of "comprehensive partnership" achieved during the official visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Dato' Sri Najib Tun Abdul Razak in Astana on May 22-24, 2014. In terms of economic interaction the parties acknowledged that the current level of bilateral trade and mutual investments did not correspond with the two nations' economic potential. The Ambassador and Deputy Minister, for the purpose of concrete and systemic discussion of the entire spectrum of relevant issues, agreed on the necessity to bolster the main cooperative mechanism, i.e. the Joint Trade and Economic Committee (JTEC). It was decided to coordinate efforts to hold the 3rd Session of JTEC during the first half of 2016 in Kuala Lumpur. In the context of multilateral diplomacy, Sarekenov and Naina Merican discussed the interaction between Astana and Kuala Lumpur in the global arena and within international organizations. Specifically, they scrutinized the practical matters related to Malaysia's participation in the EXPO 2017 International Exhibition in Astana, Kuala Lumpur's possible official support to Kazakhstan's bid for non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2017-2018, as well as Malaysia's joining to the Islamic Organization for Food Security established at the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. The Malaysian counterpart assured of his readiness to facilitate in pushing forward the mentioned issues. The Kazakh diplomat paid a special attention to the importance of support by the Malaysian partners to Kazakhstan's proposal to adopt the Universal Declaration on the Achievement of a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World during the 70th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York. Naina Merican reaffirmed the previously voiced full support of the Draft Declaration by Kuala Lumpur, and informed on continuing consideration of possible Malaysia's co-sponsorship. The meeting was concluded with a mutual agreement to continue regular contacts.