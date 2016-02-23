  • kz
    Imported Zika cases in China rises to five

    23:12, 23 February 2016
    Photo: None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China has confirmed another two imported Zika cases, bringing the figure to five, according to the National Health and Family Planning Commission.

    The new cases involved a 38-year-old man and his eight-year-old son from Yiwu City in east China's Zhejiang Province. They were bitten by mosquitos while in Fiji and Samoa, health authorities said.

    Already quarantined, the patients are being treated in hospital. Their temperatures are now normal and their conditions have improved, the commission said.

    Previously, China had three confirmed Zika cases with patients from Jiangxi, Guangdong and Zhejiang Provinces.

    Source: Xinhuanet.com

    World News Healthcare Coronavirus News
